Entertainment / Music / BTS: Jungkook's baby pic features in Beyonce's Virgo season yearbook, ARMY predicts a collab
music

BTS: Jungkook's baby pic features in Beyonce’s Virgo season yearbook, ARMY predicts a collab

BTS singer Jungkook gets a nod from Beyoncé in her Virgo season yearbook. The feature has left fans excited.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:53 AM IST
Beyoncé included Jungkook in her Virgo season yearbook

BTS fans weren't prepared for Jungkook to get a nod from Beyoncé herself. The international singer shared the Virgo season yearbook on her website which featured childhood pictures of several celebrities, including Jungkook. The BTS member celebrates his birthday on September 1.

A grid of pictures of celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Prince Harry, and Idris Elba, featured in the Virgo yearbook. Jungkook, whose full name is Jeon Jungkook, found a spot beside Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Hudson.

A screengrab of Beyoncé's website featuring Jungkook's childhood pic.
Beyoncé, who is a Virgo herself as she celebrates her birthday on September 4, listed the traits of the zodiac sign as hard-working, creative, reliable, patient, and kind. The nod has left fans excited. A few also hoped that Beyoncé and Jungkook could probably collaborate soon on a new track as well.

"If that picture of Jungkook is in Beyoncé’s virgo season yearbook that means she got in contact with Jungkook and asked him for the photo which OBVIOUSLY means that she’s gonna be on JJK1 or we’re gonna get that Beyoncé x BTS collab we’ve been waiting for," a fan theorised.

"So now that Beyoncé added Jungkook to her list, that means sooner or later she will have a chat with bts, then a collab, then an official video of that collab, then it’s just BTS x Beyoncé world domination," another fan added. "Selena Gomez followed BTS on Instagram, Beyoncé added Jungkook to her Virgo season yearbook and Megan played Butter while working out. I’ve been a clown many times in this fandom but if there’s something going on as in a collab then we are gonna be blessed," another tweet read.

Also read: BTS: When Jungkook revealed he broke up with a girl after not meeting her for 200 days, watch

Last month, BTS fans were thrilled to learn that Beyoncé is a fan on Jungkook's My Time. As reported by Koreaboo, the song's producer Sleep Deez, in a Reddit AMA session, was asked, "I heard Beyoncé heard My Time and loved it. Is that true?” He replied, "You heard it bc I said it! And I'm doubling down lol. YES!"

bts beyonce virgo bts pic k-pop
