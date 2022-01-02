BTS: Jungkook's shares pics with dogs, calls them Bam's 'hyungs'; sets new Instagram record with 1st post of 2022

BTS member Jungkook gave ARMY a glimpse of his pet dogs--Song and Paeng, calling them the elder brothers of his pet doberman, Bam. Taking to Instagram, Jungkook share a picture in which he lay on his back with the two Italian Greyhounds resting on his chest.

In the picture, BTS' Jungkook wore a white T-shirt and black pants. The two dogs sat on his chest, looking at the camera. "Song-ie, Paeng-ie, Songpaeng-ie. They are hyungs (older brother) to Bamie," wrote Jungkook, as translated by Twitter user Jungkook Times.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Jungkook shared more pictures of the dogs and wrote, "Paeng Song." He also dropped photos of baby Bam sitting on his arm. The next two pictures give glimpses of baby and grown-up Bam lying on the floor. Jungkook introduced Bam to the ARMY during their recent show, In The Soop 2.

As Jungkook welcomed the New Year, he also created a new record with his first post of 2022. He shared a post featuring himself against the sunset on the beach. Jungkook's post reached one million likes in two minutes. He broke the record of Juilette Freire's (Brazil) Guinness World Record for the Fastest Instagram post to reach one million likes. Juilette's Instagram post took three minutes to cross one million likes.

"The year ends so quickly and it's a new year. Thanks to many people that I was able to spend this year happily and steadily without my body and my mind. I was so grateful and you all worked so hard. Let's not get sick and be happy. Apobangpo (ARMY forever Bantan forever)," his caption read, as translated by BTS Weverse translation.

Apart from Jungkook, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V also joined Instagram last month.

Jungkook has 28.2m followers, RM has 24.9m followers, Jin has 25.2m followers, Suga has 24.8m followers, J-Hope has 25.1m followers, Jimin has 26.6m followers and V has 29.9m followers.

