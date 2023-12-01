BTS’ Jungkook's Standing Next To You Usher remix enters the top 10 of US iTunes in record time

BTS's Jungkook's Standing Next To You remix in collaboration with Usher has started dominating the global music scene hours within its release. The track is the lead single from the K-pop idol's debut album GOLDEN. The recently released remix is currently trending number one in several countries and has hit the US iTunes list in record time. The golden maknae of the seven-member boy group is soon to enlist in the military alongside other members including RM, Jimin, and V.

Usher and BIGHIT MUSIC announced on November 29 that they would be working together on the Standing Next to You remix. The smoother version, which was made available on December 1 KST, highlights the two musicians' collaboration by giving the upbeat song a soft and light touch. Jungkook's Standing Next To You Usher remix currently ranks seventh on US iTunes giving tough competition to Taylor Swift’s You Are Losing Me, Jack Harlow’s Lovin on Me, and more. Jungkook and Usher accomplished this feat in just 2 hours.

As of now, the newly released track is making waves, claiming the top spot on the iTunes chart in over 15 countries, including the Philippines, El Salvador, Peru, Cyprus, Saudi Arabia, Hungary, Argentina, Oman, Azerbaijan, UAE, Honduras, Singapore, Malaysia, Qatar, and Estonia.

Both artists are currently making top trends on social media. ARMYs are praising and loving every bit of the remix. A fan wrote “Usher has posted multiple stories and posts for Standing Next To You remix with Jungkook. He has also pinned the post on his account!”, Others said “Global Pop Star” Jungkook and “King of R&B” Usher met for Golden Collaboration. Jungkook has released a remix of the title track "Standing Next to You" from his solo album "GOLDEN" at 2 p.m. on Dec. 1 with the participation of American R&B…”I love it when i hear Jungkook's voice harmonizes with real vocalists” and so on.

