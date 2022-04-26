BTS: Male ARMY leaves them in shock with loud roar after V says ‘gentlemen make some noise’ at concert. Watch

K-pop group BTS, comprising of seven members -- RM, V, Jimin, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, and Jungkook, has a large fan base from across the world, collectively known as ARMY (Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth). It is often assumed that the majority of the ARMY is made of young female fans, but the BTS fanboys recently proved it wrong, and even shocked the band with their numbers. Also Read| BTS' Jimin’s Seoul home seized due to unpaid premiums, Big Hit Music apologises for negligence: 'He was unaware'

BTS was recently in the United States for their Permission to Dance on Stage concert, held in Las Vegas for four days- April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16. As the South Korean singers were taking their leave from the audience on Day 3 of the concert, V aka Kim Taehyung gave a shout-out to their male fans, and received a surprising response.

In videos of the interaction that is going viral on social media, V gets excited as he spots a lot of male fans in the crowd. He first shouted, "Gentlemen make some noise," after which a loud roar could be heard from the stadium, with fanboys hooting and cheering on. V and the other band members appeared to be surprised at the reactions they received. As per translation by a fan page, Jin said, "I never expected to hear this at our concerts," while Jungkook asked, 'It's real, is it real?"

Fans, who were also present at the concert, revealed on social media that the interaction gave them goosebumps. One said, "I was there too, it gave me goosebumps. Definitely a day to be added to history! Love my babies, so happy and proud of them." Another commented, "I was there that night. It was awesome."

Other fans on social media also praised fanboys in BTS ARMY, with one writing, "The respect for fanboys increased a lot for me ......you made our boys happy that's all matters thank you for your existence." Another said, "Who says ARMYS are young girls? So proud of our male ARMYS."

The band has returned to Seoul after the Las Vegas concerts and is planning to release a new album in June this year. Meanwhile, Jimin debuted with With You, his first-ever OST, for the K-drama Our Blues. Released on Sunday, the song also featured Ha Sung Woon, former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member and Jimin's friend.

