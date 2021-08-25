BTS: Megan Thee Stallion gets court clearance to release Butter remix, fans say 'Meg you deserve this'

BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are collaborating on a new version of the K-pop group's song Butter. The group and the Grammy-award winner confirmed the news on their respective social media handles.

However, the announcement came after Meghan accused that her label, 1501 Complete Entertainment, attempted to stop the song from releasing. The rapper filed a petition against her label and its CEO, Carl Crawford, in a US court and said that they were withholding her from releasing the new song.

According to court documents obtained by Variety, Megan had sought an "emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled”. She added that the block on the release of the song would cause 'irreparable damage' to her music career.

The documents, in which she's referred to by her birth name Megan Pete, read, "If Pete is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, ‘Butter,’ her music career will suffer irreparable damage, including a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry."

Hours later, Billboard reported that Megan was granted a temporary restraining order, allowing her to release the track. The rapper took to Twitter and reacted to the ruling. "Y’all don’t even understand how excited I am," she tweeted. Fans took to the thread and showered her with love.

"We're so excited too!!! We know this must have been in the works for so long. We'll get y'all that number 1 for sure!" a fan wrote to Megan. "Megan we know, we are ready for this, army Is ready, the industry it's not, the colab of the year Is coming," another fan commented. "Meg you deserve this I'm so happy for you," a comment read. "We won. Butter Thee Remix is coming," another comment read.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Megan and her label 1501 have had a legal disagreement. Last year, she was allegedly prevented from releasing her EP Suga. At the time, she was granted a temporary restraining order.