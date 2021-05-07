BTS member J-Hope apologises to television host Conan O'Brien after calling him 'curtain' on Run BTS Ep 140

BTS rapper J-Hope has apologised to Conan O'Brien after he accidentally called him 'curtain' this week. The rapper, who was participating in a game on Run! BTS ep 140, was presented with a picture of the television host and comedian. Instead of pronouncing Conan, J-Hope confidently screamed 'Curtain' before he collapsed to the floor laughing. His fellow members and fans laughed in disbelief. “I got confused for a moment!" he admitted at the time.

After the goof-up went viral, catching O'Brien's attention as well, J-Hope took to Twitter on Friday and apologised to him. The rapper tweeted, "Sorry,,,,, Curtain (pouting and blowing kisses emojis) @ConanOBrien." He also shared a selfie, in which he was seen pouting.

On Wednesday, Conan shared a video reacting to the episode. The comedian said, "He said I was a curtain! I’ve been to Korea!” he said jokingly with a hint of disbelief. "I was popular! ‘Curtain!’ I’ll get you, BTS. Oh, I’ll get you good. And by that, I mean, I’ll silently resent you. I have no power to do anything to you," he added.

Some time back, BTS singer V had also left fans and fellow members in shock when he confessed he couldn't recognise Robert Downey Jr. When he was presented with a picture of the Iron Man actor, the Winter Bear singer asked, "Who is this?" The moment left his fellow BTS members screaming and fans in splits.

Also Read: BTS members scream in disbelief as V fails to recognise Robert Downey Jr, fans cannot get over Jungkook's reaction

BTS is currently promoting their upcoming new track, Butter. The members recently released concept clips to tease the music video. Butter has been described as an upbeat dance-pop track. The song will be an English language song, marking the K-pop group's second English track since their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. The song is set to release on May 21.