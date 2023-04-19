Emotional BTS members reunite to bid farewell to J-Hope, Jin surprises them at military training site. Watch video

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook had a reunion recently as they all came together to drop off Hobi. After pictures of them went viral, their official video has been shared on Bangtan TV. It features everyone getting emotional, sharing hugs before Jin makes an entry and leaving J-Hope the most surprised. He welcomes Jin with a salute. Also read: BTS' J-Hope debuts buzz cut ahead of military enlistment, Jin and Jungkook return home

BTS member J-Hope is now serving in the military.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, J-Hope appears in his buzz-cut hair. All of his fellow group members are seen mesmerised by his short hair look. Suga is seen entering the scene and is cheered by shouts of ‘Yoongi’ from J-Hope. Their leader RM seems emotionally charged in the video. He is seen teary-eyed.

All of the members kept asking J-Hope to think about them whenever possible during his mandatory military training. V aka Kim Taehyung jokingly asks J-Hope to even remember him while washing his hair. RM hugs J-Hope tight as others too take turns for their individual hugs. Jungkook gives him a back hug.

Members Jimin and Jungkook also tried to lighten up the mood by reasoning that they won't cry for J-Hope's departure so as not to make Jin feel sad. Meanwhile, Jin enters the scene. Although he is not shown in the video, he, as per previous pictures, arrived in his army uniform. J-Hope gets excited to see Jin after a long time and instantly salutes him as a sign of respect.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Love seeing the members being there for each other.” “These boys!! Who are now men!! They never cease to amaze me. I am crying for missing Hobi already, but I am also crying for the touching, sweet way these friends show up for each other,” added another. One more said, “The fact that Jin was allowed to be there with them in this moment (crying emojis).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

J-Hope has now started his mandatory military training. According to a report of Allkpop, J-Hope will enlist at the Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division as an active-duty soldier. Reportedly, he will be quarantined for a week before officially entering basic training. He will receive a basic military education and training for about five weeks before serving in the army.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.