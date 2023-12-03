BTS get mention in Michael Jackson documentary Thriller 40, proud fans react: 'Legends'

BTS made it to the much-anticipated documentary Thriller 40, which was unveiled on the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's album Thriller. The documentary talked about the everlasting impact of Michael Jackson on new artists such as BTS and the growing K-pop industry. Glimpses from the documentary have now surfaced online. Also read: BTS' Jungkook becomes most awarded soloist at MMA 2023

BTS in Michael Jackson documentary

The documentary had a side-by-side comparison between Michael Jackson's choreography with BTS. The K-pop group’s music video Dynamite is featured in the film. Celebrating Michael Jackson's legacy, the segment of the documentary mentioned, “Every move they do is all Michael Jackson.” It claimed how the legend's work has paved its way into K-pop.

Fans react

Reacting to the mention, BTS fans aka BTS ARMY, said they are proud of the seven members. One of them wrote in the comment section of a post on X, “BTS doing big things.”

“That's some exciting news,” added another. Someone commented, “Legends x Legends.” Yet another shared, “I wish Michael and the BTS members could have met. I can't even imagine the creativity that could possibly have come from that.”

Michael Jackson died in 2009 after suffering from a drug-induced cardiac arrest. He was 50 and died at his residence in Los Angeles.

BTS

BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Currently, the group is on hiatus to focus on their individual careers. All of them made their solo debut during this time. Youngest member Jungkook was the last member to release his solo album last month.

Currently, Jin, J-Hope and Suga are enlisted in the military for their mandatory service for the nation. Others have initiated the process to enlist themselves, as per the group's agency. Reportedly, V and RM will join the duty on 11th December, closely followed by Jimin and Jungkook on 12th December 2023.

Talking about the enlistment plans, their agency had said previously in a statement, “We seek your enduring support and affection until the day RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook finish their military duty and come back in good health. Our unwavering backing and love for our artists will persist without fail.”

