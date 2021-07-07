Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS Permission to Dance teaser has fans gushing over 'Cowboy Taehyung', Butter rules Hot 100 for 6th week
music

BTS Permission to Dance teaser has fans gushing over 'Cowboy Taehyung', Butter rules Hot 100 for 6th week

BTS fans had two reasons to celebrate on Tuesday as they were treated to the teaser of Permission to Dance and the news of Butter reigning atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the sixth consecutive week.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 07:22 AM IST
BTS dress up as cowboys in Permission to Dance MV teaser.

BTS fans experienced a burst of emotions in a matter of minutes on Tuesday night. They were treated to the teaser of BTS' new song, Permission to Dance. And Billboard announced that the K-pop group's previous release Butter continues its reign at the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100.

The highly-anticipated BTS track, Permission to Dance, which is set to release later this week, got a teaser video. Members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were seen dressed as American cowboys in the new video.

The video begins with Suga holding a newspaper that announces the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. He then joins his fellow bandmates and they announced, "Cause we don't need permission to dance."

The video features numerous nods to their fandom, ARMY. The newspaper Suga holds up features a headline that has purple balloons, a colour associated with the group and the fandom. Another portion of the video features a list of international cities with 'ARMY' having a board of their own.

The video has left fans excited, with many impressed with the members' outfits. BTS singer V, in particular, was noticed by several fans and the phrase 'Cowboy Taehyung' began trending on Twitter.

BTS ARMY reacts to Permission to Dance teaser.
BTS ARMY impressed with Jin in Permission to Dance teaser.
Fans react to BTS' Permission to Dance teaser.
BTS leader RM in Permission to Dance teaser.
BTS fans ready to the Cowboy era.
'Cowboy Taehyung' impresses in BTS' Permission to Dance teaser.

Also read: BTS singer V is the only one who got Choi Woo-shik's happiest Wooga Squad memory correct, watch

The teaser for Permission to Dance coincided with Billboard's announcement of the Hot 100 list. BTS' recently released all-English track Butter, which debuted at the top spot of Billboard Hot 100 in June, continued to hold the top spot for the sixth consecutive week.

BTS fans react to Permission to Dance and Butter topping Billboard Hot 100.
Permission to Dance and Butter topping Billboard Hot 100 coincide on the same night.

Permission to Dance is set to release on July 9, on the same day as Army's inception day. The song has been co-written by Ed Sheeran.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts bts video bts world kpop k-pop butter

Related Stories

bollywood

After BTS' Dynamite, watch Tiger Shroff performs to EXO member Kai's track Mmmh, EXO-Ls approve

PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 02:46 PM IST
music

BTS singer Jungkook once revealed he was offered the stage name Seagull, here's why he rejected it

PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 07:06 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Husky’s relatable ‘workout session’ may leave you giggling. Watch

Man’s ‘who did it better’ challenge with pet beagle may delight you. Watch

Mumbai Police’s latest share features Amrita Rao’s ‘jal lijiye’ meme

Woman shares clip of delivering ice to otters. ‘Best job ever’, say netizens
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Monsoon
ITR filing
Twitter
Gold Prices Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP