BTS Proof concept photos: Group poses in front of bullet-ridden vault, fan says, 'literally bullets flying everywhere'

BTS on Friday revealed the first set of concept photos for their upcoming anthology album Proof. Taking to Twitter, BTS' agency Big Hit Music shared the group photo and the individual concept photos of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. In the pictures, the members are all dressed in black ensembles. (Also Read | BTS singer RM reacts to group's upcoming White House visit: 'Last time I saw it from afar, now I get to go in')

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook pose in front of a bullet-ridden vault as many bullet shells are scattered in front of their feet. The members had serious expressions on their faces as they showed their new looks.

In their individual pictures, the members stood in front of a round wall, resembling a door, that had holes made by bullets. Sharing the pictures, Big Hit captioned them, "#BTS #BTS_Proof Concept Photo (Proof ver.)."

Reacting to the posts, a fan wrote, "We are bulletproof." Another fan said, "Can't breathe, you all too hot please." "Only God can save us," tweeted a person. "Literally bullets flying everywhere," read a tweet. "Omg they look soo good," commented a Twitter user.

"Congratulations to BTS for being the only group to have the best and most powerful centre Jeon Jungkook," said a person. "It's like black swan went to rock concert," commented a fan. "Hyperventilating," said another fan.

BTS members are currently awaiting the release of Proof on June 10. For the new album, RM said that he chose Intro: Persona and Stay. He had said, "In the video, RM said, "I thought it would be great if Intro: Persona and Stay would go in our anthology album, Proof. Intro: Persona starts with 'Who am I!' So I've been thinking about that a lot while we ran full speed ahead since our debut, and even now."

Jin had said, "I wanted to include Moon and Jamais Vu so that you could give them another listen. Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable like Earth and the Moon." Suga spoke, "I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re Trivia: Seesaw, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs."

J-Hope had said, "I included Her and Outro: Ego in this album, Proof. Her is essentially a love song, but some ARMY interpreted the lyrics as being more complex, about feeling the pressures of having to reshape who I am for Her. Jimin had said, “I wanted Filter and Friends to be included in this album. I wanted to live up to ARMY's expectations and show them many different sides to myself. And I still have many different colours left to share.”

V had said, "I chose Singularity and 00:00 (Zero O'Clock) for this album, Proof. I tend to think of Kim Taehyung, and artist V as being separate and thought that I had to choose one or the other, as visually portrayed in the Singularity music video." Jungkook had said, "I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are.

