BTS PTD on Stage Las Vegas day 1: RM says 'we didn't come for Grammys'; Jungkook lifts T-shirt, flashes abs for fans

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, amid cheers from ARMY, opened their Permission To Dance on Stage concert in Las Vegas. They performed at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday. On day 1 of the show, fans were treated to BTS performances to songs such as ON (remix), Dope, DNA, Blue & Grey, Black Swan, Fake Love, Butter, Telepathy, Outro:Wings, Stay, So What, IDOL (remix), Life Goes On, Airplane Pt2, Baepsae, and Dis-ease among others. (Also Read | BTS: Jin's performance to be limited at LA concert due to surgery; ARMY says his presence is 'more than enough')

At the concert, fans were seen holding placards that read, "We want to focus on..." next to a picture of Jungkook raising his iconic black blazer flashing his abs. Jungkook lifted his T-shirt and showed off his abs. As ARMY cheered, Jungkook was seen laughing and giggling.

BTS member Jimin was seen in a black jacket and pants. He opted not to wear the jacket and wore a chain around his neck. For the concert, Jimin opted to appear with short hair. He was seen with long hair in his last concerts.

At the concert, RM said, "I know there's a lot of noise out there about the Grammys, but you know, why give a s*** about it? Hating is their freedom, and they have their right to hate, but if it was me, I'd rather just talk with my friends in some cafe and then forget about it. Rather than tweeting about it or some interview. I won't do that because I'm a grown up. But anyway, we didn't come to Vegas for the Grammys, we came to Vegas for the ARMYs!"

He also said, "The records, the titles, the accomplishments, the trophies, they're really important, but that wasn't the first thing, the first reason why we started all these things. These two hours communion, energy, eye to eye, singing along, dancing together, this communication, this is everything. This is why we're doing this right? I hope you know it. I love you. Let the haters hate, let the lovers love. Peace!"

J-Hope, as translated by Twitter user @jhopestudio, said, "There’s nothing holding us back, no one can stop us now." At the start of the BTS concert, the show was delayed due to technical difficulties. Speaking about it, V said, "We had trouble with the screen earlier and I was thinking 'ahh s***** (expletive in Korean)'.” While translating, the translator said, "We had trouble with the screen earlier and I was thinking 'oh shoot'." V quickly corrected him, "It’s not ‘shoot' though.” The translator said "s***”.

BTS members will hold three more concerts at the same venue. They will perform on April 9, April 15, and April 16.

