BTS releases intriguing first teaser poster for Butter, fans attempt to spot clues and share theories

BTS has released the first teaser poster of their upcoming track Butter. The group has left fans (ARMY) hunting for clues and paving the way to several theories.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
BTS releases the first poster of their upcoming track Butter.

BTS has kick-started the build up to the release of their upcoming track Butter. On May 1, the K-pop group released the teaser poster. It was shared on social media platforms with the caption, "#BTS #방탄소년단 #BTS_Butter Concept Clip - Teaser Poster."

The poster is a collage of seven pictures. One of them features a toasted slice of bread, another features a drink. There is also a picture with a camera placed on the floor. The poster has left fans confused and hunting for clues.

While many fans confessed they are clueless about the poster, there were a few who tried to come up with theories. Fans noted that the pictures reminded them of previous BTS eras. "The first concept teaser photo reminds us of Run Era Kim Taehyung!" a fan account said, referring to BTS singer V. "If Butter is the sequel of Run. I'm manifesting for Yoonkook happy ending," another fan added, referring to Suga and Jungkook. "Im gonna wait for theorist armys to break down the puzzle," a third fan confessed.

Also Read: Amul dedicates topical to BTS ahead of their upcoming single Butter

Soompi reported that BTS has described Butter as an upbeat dance-pop track. The song will be the group's second English-language digital, following their record-breaking and Grammy-nominated single Dynamite. Big Hit Music issued a statement on Weverse teasing that the song is 'brimming with the inimitable charm of BTS'.

The song is slated to release May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST). In the days leading up to the release, fans will be treated to teaser photos, and the official teaser video.

BTS recently bagged four nominations at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. This includes Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song for Dynamite. This is the first time that the group has been nominated for Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song.

