BTS: RM crashes Jimin's Live to wish him on birthday, shares the gifts he got. Watch

BTS' Jimin is celebrating his birthday today on October 13. Jimin conducted a Weverse live on his special day to interact with ARMY members, where he replied to fan comments. To the surprise of ARMY, it was RM who crashed his live to wish on his birthday. Jimin then showed what gifts he received from his band members. (Also read: When Jimin revealed how he was 'in danger of not debuting' with BTS, Jin said he 'might get kicked out')

Jimin celebrates birthday with fans

Jimin and Namjoon during the live.

It so happened that Jimin conducted a Weverse Live on his birthday to interact with fans. During his Live, he told his fans that he does not consider as a special day. He then added that he wanted to come live in order to celebrate with the fans. He spent time reading the fan comments and thanking them for their love. In addition, he also showed that his company staff had made him a 'baby chick' cake for him.

Namjoon crashes live

All of a sudden, it was Namjoon who crashed his Live and came in shouting 'Happy Birthday!' towards him. Both of them shared a hug and sat besides each other. A fan video on Instagram then showed that Seokjin gifted him a pushie, which had the allowance from his two months' worth of salary. Taehyung made him a hilarious edit as an elf, that Jimin showed on screen to his fans, suppressing a giggle. And Yoonji made him a cake, a picture of which he showed in the live from his phone.

About Jimin

Jimin is one of the vocalists as well as a dancer of BTS. He studied in Busan Arts High School. Jimin was the last member to join BTS. In the last few years, apart from treating fans to albums alongside the other members of BTS, Jimin also ventured out independently and released solo songs as well as an album.

Jimin has released solo tracks under BTS – Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017) and Filter and Promise (2020). He also sang With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon for the TvN drama Our Blues in 2022. Jimin released his debut solo album, Face, in 2023.

