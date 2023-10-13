When Jimin revealed how he was 'in danger of not debuting' with BTS, Jin said he 'might get kicked out'

BTS member Jimin once revealed why he almost didn’t debut with the K-pop group in 2013. In October 2017, on JTBC’s Please Take Care Of My Refrigerator, Jimin shared that the reason was the form of dance. Jimin, whose real name is Park Jimin, turned 28 on Friday. He was born in Busan and later shifted to Seoul to make his debut with BTS. (Also Read | BTS' Jimin talks about his problem with eating spicy food, V and Jin tease him) BTS' Jimin once said he didn't dance well enough.

Jimin on not debuting with BTS

As quoted by Soompi, Jimin had spoken about the time just ahead of his debut and after. He had said, “I was not famous at all. Even after I was chosen as a trainee, I was not good at dancing. I was in danger of not debuting because I didn’t dance well enough. My major was modern dance. Because idol choreography is so different from what I was used to, I found it difficult.”

Jin had warned Jimin

Jin, who also appeared on the show, commented that Jimin 'is someone who has been humble since birth'. In the episode, as seen in a video shared by a fan account on YouTube, Jin was asked about his reaction when he first saw Jimin dance. Jimin quickly added, "He said I might get kicked out." Jin laughed and added, "I didn't, I didn't. I'll get in trouble if this airs since Jimin has lots of fans."

About Jimin

Jimin is one of the vocalists as well as a dancer of BTS. He studied in Busan Arts High School. Jimin was the last member to join BTS. In the last few years apart from treating fans to albums alongside the other members of BTS, Jimin also ventured out independently and released solo songs as well as an album.

Jimin has released solo tracks under BTS'--Lie (2016), Serendipity (2017) and Filter and Promise (2020). He also sang With You, a duet with Ha Sung-woon for the TvN drama Our Blues in 2022. Jimin released his debut solo album, Face in 2023.

About BTS

Apart from Jimin, BTS also consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook. BTS debuted in 2013 under BigHit Entertainment with the single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first Korean and Japanese-language studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively, in 2014. They went on to release Wings (2016), Love Yourself: Tear (2018), and Love Yourself: Answer (2018). They also released several singles such as Dynamite, Life Goes On, Butter and Permission to Dance among others.

