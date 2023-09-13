News / Entertainment / Music / BTS' Jimin talks about his problem with eating spicy food, V and Jin tease him

BTS' Jimin talks about his problem with eating spicy food, V and Jin tease him

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 13, 2023 07:05 PM IST

BTS members Jin and V reunited on Weverse after Park Jimin shared his thoughts of spicy food with fans. Jin is currently enlisted in military.

BTS member Park Jimin has difficulty eating spicy food. He opened up about ways he thinks he can cope up with spicy food in his latest post on the online fan community, Weverse. While he shared his take on handling the heat, his fellow members Jin and V were seen pulling his leg for his words of wisdom. Also read: BTS' V opens up about returning to acting career

BTS members Jimin, V and Jin reunited on Weverse after quite sometime.
Jimin on spicy food

Jimin wrote, as per a translation by @nightstar1201 on X, “I was really really curious about it. It doesn't come out even if I search for it. It's really spicy when you eat spicy food. If you eat something hot at that time, you'll feel pain for a while, but won't it get better soon? I searched it because I was curious. But I don't think anyone has this question anywhere. Is there anyone who thinks similar to me?”

His thought instantly convinced fans to try out his suggestion. Someone wrote to him, “I'll eat something spicy and hot right now, Jimin,” to which the singer told the person to not risk it. “No, I'm going crazy,” he also posted. A few minutes later, Jin who is serving in the military joined the chat and mocked Jimin.

Jin reacts to Jimin's post

He wrote to Jimin, “Thank you. I passed Seoul National University because I ate spicy food and hot food after reading this article.” Jimin remained persuasive, “Try it. I highly recommend it. Don't eat anything too spicy. Please leave a comment after experiencing it.” Jin added again, “Thank you. On second experience, I got accepted to Harvard University this time. Thank you so much.” His hilarious answers left Lie singers in splits.

V on Weverse

Jimin further asked Kim Taehyung to join them online. He said, “Hyung. You should try it there too!” V came back and teased him saying, “Spicy is just spicy,” while yet another fan told them to try drinking milk to cut down on the spice levels.

This is not the first time that Jimin shared his struggle with eating spicy food. Previously, Jimin, in a live session, was seen stuffing his face with spicy fried chicken and ramyeon, while making faces. He also shed some ‘artificial tears.’

