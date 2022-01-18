BTS' RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jungkook celebrate reunion with Korean snacks and sing Super Tuna; ARMY miss Suga, Jimin, V. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, and Jungkook recently reunited after several weeks of their return from the US. The group members on Monday gave a glimpse of their celebrations as they feasted on a variety of Korean snacks and crooned Jin's song Super Tuna and Baby Shark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to his Instagram Stories, BTS' RM shared a video as he gave a twist to their song Fire. He added a fire filter to the snacks and sang the song but changed the lyrics. In his next clip, he posted a video, after adding another filter, showing their snack Bungeo-ppang (carp bread). RM, here too, gave a twist to the song Baby Shark.

RM shared a video as he gave a twist to their song Fire.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The other BTS members were heard laughing and then joined him. Bungeo-ppang is a fish-shaped pastry with sweetened filling which originated from the Japanese taiyaki. It's a famous South Korean winter street food.

Jin also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clip, giving a glimpse of the half-emptied container with the snacks. As he recorded the video, Jungkook was heard singing Super Tuna in the background with Jin joining him. J-Hope shared a clip as he fashioned a song after boonguh (carp).

Jin also took to his Instagram Stories and shared a clip.

J-Hope shared a clip as he fashioned a song after boonguh (carp).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jungkook posted a video giving a full glimpse of the host of snacks and drinks put on a coffee table. As he zoomed in and out, showing ARMY their meal, he also screamed Super Tuna song while the other members couldn't stop laughing in the background.

Jungkook posted a video giving a full glimpse of the host of snacks and drinks put on a coffee table.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BTS fandom, ARMY, reacted to their reunion on Twitter. A fan tweeted, "BTS reuniting and being chaotic on Instagram, singing Super Tuna while eating bungeoppang, this is so BTS pls I love them." Another person said, "This is how a BTS reunion sounds. Just an average day. They haven't even reached their chaotic limits bye!"

Fans posted on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"BTS reunion ongoing with super tuna," said another fan. "Bangtan reunited, Kookie singing Super Tuna and BTS laughing in the back, I can’t take it," read another tweet. Fans also missed BTS members Suga, Jimin and V. "OMG is this BTS reunion party. They’re having some fun!! Waiting for user agustd, thv & j.m," said a fan. "Let's wait for Tae, Jimin and Yoongi," tweeted ARMY.

Several fans also shared tweets asking for selca (selfie in Korean) of the BTS members. A fan wrote, "Our tannies are finally having a reunion. I was scrolling through YouTube, and from there I got to know. I'm so happy that I started getting emotional. Waiting for an OT7 selca." "They're together! J-hope, RM, Jungkook and Jin on their ig stories being chaotic. I'm feeling an ot7 selca will be coming soon!" posted another fan. "My angels, counting down the days for an ot7 selca to drop," read a tweet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | BTS' Jimin includes nod to group in self designed merch, eagle eyed fans say ‘so creative and beautiful’

BTS members debuted on Instagram last month after their four in-person concerts in Los Angeles, US. The BTS' agency Big Hit Music had announced that the member will be taking an 'extended period of rest'. It was their first since their break in 2019.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON