BTS: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook speak in Hindi; share a special message for Indian fans

BTS has a huge fan following in India. The members - comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - haven't visited India yet. However, last year, they have expressed their hope to travel to the country once the pandemic ends.

Now, the members sat down for an interview with a leading Indian news channel and shared a special message for their fans in the country. A teaser of the interview was released on Friday in which the members were seen greeting fans with the traditional 'namaste'.

The video also featured the members speaking in Hindi. Addressing the Indian fans, they said, "Indian BTS Army, aap humare dil mein rehte hai (Indian BTS Army, you are in our hearts)." BTS previously shared a message of hope for their fans as the country battles a severe second wave of Covid-19. PTI asked if there was a message for the ARMY in the country amid the pandemic, member V said in an email interaction, "Our prayers are with India. Stay strong ARMY and let's never lose hope."

BTS recently released a new track called Butter. The song has already shattered numerous streaming records. This includes Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Video on YouTube, Most Viewers for the Premiere of a Music Video on YouTube, Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours and Most-viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

Speaking about the song at the global press conference, Jimin said, "We tried to prepare a song that you can listen to easily." "Butter is really simple. The weather will continue to get hot, and I hope will many people will enjoy with BTS’s Butter. I think that will be enough," Jungkook added.

