BTS' RM jokes he's 'actually not that smart' in 7 Fates Chakho first reveal, Jin and J-Hope give Jungkook massage. Watch

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook spoke about their upcoming webtoon 7 Fates Chakho from the sets. Hybe's 7 Fates Chakho YouTube channel on Saturday shared a clip of the first reveal.

In the video, BTS' RM laughed and said, "As always I'm the thinker, even though I'm actually not that smart." Looking at the sets, Suga said, "I've never seen a studio like this, a studio with LEDs. I was in awe the whole time I was shooting, I think it will turn out nicely."

Next, J-Hope and Jin were seen giving a massage to Jungkook. Jin said, "Jungkook likes getting his stray hair plucked out." Then he along with RM started plucking Jungkook's stray hair as he laughed. They were joined in by Suga.

Speaking about the webtoon, Jungkook said, "It's about catching monsters. So I'm really curious to see how three-dimensional it'll look. I like action, so I'm looking forward to that too." As the members reached the sets, Suga was heard saying that it doesn't look like South Korea.

During their photo shoot, J-Hope checked Jimin's abs and the latter joked, "Washboard abs, do your laundry on them." Next J-Hope showed his sleeves and said, "I'm not afraid of monsters because I've four arms."

On the sets, RM was seen dancing, V enjoyed his scene with the skateboard and Jungkook did his famous whistle, that he did for the BTS' track DNA. He was also seen exercising between the shots. Jimin was heard saying, "I enjoy things like webtoons so I've become more intrigued in the plot as we're filming."

In the webtoon, RM plays Do-Geon, Jin plays Hwan, J-Hope plays Hosu, Jimin's plays Haru, V plays Jooan and Jungkook plays Zeha. 7 Fates Chakho is set in Sin-si where monsters called beom hunt humans.

In the webtoon, seven tiger hunters, called Chakho, come together. In Korean, beom means tiger but in the webtoon, it seemingly has a supernatural twist.

