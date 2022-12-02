BTS' RM releases solo album Indigo, pours his heart out in 'beautiful but sweetly painful' song Wild Flower. Watch

The long wait of BTS ARMY for RM’s first full-length solo album titled Indigo ended as the singer released it on Friday. RM, along with the album, also released the music video of the song, Wild Flower, as the album’s lead single. The song also features Cho Youjeen, who lent her voice to the track. (Also Read | RM to hold Indigo performance with fans but minors can't attend)

In the song, RM expresses his desire to live like a wildflower rather than a spark that disappears quickly. The turmoil in his mind is beautifully reflected in the video. In the track, RM also talks about his journey, his dreams, what he wanted and what he has achieved.

The lyrics of the song start with, "Flower field, that's where I'm at/ Open land, that's where I'm at/ No name, that's what I have/ No shame, I'm on my grave/ When your feet don't touch the ground/ When your heart underestimates you/ When your dream devours you/ When you feel you're not yourself/ All those times I yearned for the flames."

Reacting to the song, a fan said, "Now that I'm done crying. Namjoon (RM) you truly are so special! I’m so proud of all your accomplishments and I can tell that you put everything into this song, always making me proud to be a fan!!" Another person said, "This is a masterpiece in every single way. I cannot accurately describe how much I love this. Kim NamJoon you are amazing."

A comment read, "This is so beautiful but sweetly painful at the same time. So deep. Namjoon you are an incredible artist, like how can someone transmit all these emotions and so much in few minutes? I don't know how to explain this, it's complex, gives me peace but at the same time, I want to cry. Youjeen's voice!?? Her vocals are so pretty!! And the mv is so beautiful!!"

RM's album consists of 10 tracks. The rapper collaborated with several other musicians such as Erykah Badu, Tablo, Kim Sawol, Mahalia, Colde and Paul Blanco, among others, for the songs. Earlier, BTS agency BigHit Music had introduced Indigo an album like a diary that contains RM's thoughts and worries.

RM said on his SNS that he has been preparing for the album since early 2019. With the single, RM became the third member to debut as a solo artist after J-Hope and Jin. RM has previously shown his own musical ability by releasing mixtapes, including RM and MONO.

