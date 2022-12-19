BTS' RM reveals Jin didn't talk much before ARMY enlistment: I think he had a lot on his mind

BTS leader RM recently opened up about member Jin who became the first one from the group to enlist in the mandatory army service in South Korea. Kim Namjoon shared what Jin told BTS members--RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook before departing for the boot camp. However, Jin didn't speak much as he might have had a lot going on in his mind. Also read: Jin leaves message for BTS ARMY, makes RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook emotional at his military entrance

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook accompanied Jin ahead of his departure for military service. All of them also shared sweet send-off posts on their respective Instagram accounts as they bid the singer goodbye. Recalling it, RM shared what happened when all six members dropped Jin at the camp.

RM told KBS News 9, "Jin didn’t talk much. I think he had a lot on his mind, and when we went to the [training grounds], he said like the eldest member he is, ‘I’ll be back safely. I’ll let you know how it is after experiencing it first'.”

“A lot has happened until now, both as a group and individually, and it feels as if a chapter has passed. It was a moment that had to come, and since it was a moment we waited for, it really felt like we were experiencing the turning of a page in [the life of] BTS. I also have a complex mix of feelings, but I’m calm, and I think Jin is doing well at the training centre, so I’m waiting [for his return] in a calm and cool manner," RM added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other members of BTS are slated to follow Jin and join the service for 18 months soon. Owing to their individual timeline of military service duties, BTS is estimated to return as a full group around 2025. RM also shared that since they can't do anything physically during the service, he puts his faith on the group fandom, BTS ARMY, who are across the globe, and continue to believe in them.

RM aka Kim Namjoon recently made his solo debut with the album Indigo. BTS comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Their last on-stage performance titled Yet To Come, as a group, took place in Busan in October earlier this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON