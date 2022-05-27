BTS singer RM reacts to group's upcoming White House visit: 'Last time I saw it from afar, now I get to go in'

BTS singer RM has spoken about the group's upcoming meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House. The group members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – will discuss anti-Asian hate crimes with the US President on May 31. Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, the BTS leader shared a note for ARMY, BTS fandom. He also credited their upcoming meet to the K-pop group's fans. (Also Read | BTS to meet US President Joe Biden at White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes)

As translated by the Instagram user, btsweverse_translation, RM wrote, "Well...That's what happened. I found that everything happens in my life. As it’s a good thing so I'll be back safely. The last time I travelled to America and I saw it from afar, um but now I get to go in. Not always, but I know everything you guys’ saying, And I'm listening and watching it, so I want to tell you please not to worry."

"Whatever it is...I'll be back safely and see you again in June with a smile. Byeee. PS. I'm on my way to meet Jiminie (Jimin).. Haha." Adding to the post, RM also wrote, as translated by Twitter user @modooborahae, "It’s because of all of you that we are able to go, so this [honour] is also yours. Please support us a lot (laughs)." Reacting to the post, J-Hope commented, " Oh !!! I saw Jin. Let’s go and come back well!!! We (purple heart and thumbs-up emojis)."

On Weverse, RM also responded to fans. A person wrote, "I know you always do well but, I still get worried, don't be hurt..! and don't be sick..! and I hope always that you guys don't feel burdened!!" RM said, "Don't worry, you." Another fan said that they are proud of BTS. RM replied, "Proud of ARMY, as always."

Meanwhile, BTS will soon travel to the US to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes and celebrate AANHPI heritage month. The statement released on Thursday read, "On Tuesday, May 31st, global K-pop phenomenon and Grammy-nominated musical group from the Republic of Korea BTS (Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene") will join President Biden to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and to address anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination which have become more prominent issues in recent years."

It also added, "President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-i9 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities. President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world. Additional details to follow."

BTS is awaiting the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof. The new album, comprising old and new tracks, will be released on June 10.

