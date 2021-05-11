BTS singer V finds a unique way to track his phone down on set, Jimin pokes fun at announcers. Watch

A new Bangtan Bomb was dropped on Tuesday featuring BTS members Jimin and V. The singers sat down near the director's seat and found their hands on an abandoned set microphone. Their outfits hint that the singers were filming for their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.

In the video, V doubled up as an announcer and asked the crew member holding his phone to make their way to the director's seat. Soon after, Jimin took the mic and began imitating announcers and poked fun at them. He was also seen breaking into impromptu singing sessions, singing the lines from Dynamite.

Last year, BTS broke several records with their first all-English track Dynamite. The song also led to BTS bagging their first Grammy nomination. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.

Now, BTS is set to release their second English song called Butter. The members have been sharing concept photos and clips to tease the song. On Sunday, they shared the first group concept photo. In the picture, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook were seen wearing crisp suits while sporting starkly different hairstyles.

Butter has been described as a 'dance pop track brimming with the smooth yet charismatic charm of BTS.' The song is slated to release May 21 at 1 p.m. KST (9:30 am IST).

Apart from the new song, BTS fans have been vigorously voting for the group at the Billboard Music Awards 2021. BTS has received four nominations, including Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for Dynamite. The BBMAs will take place on Sunday, May 23 with singer Nick Jonas hosting the ceremony.

