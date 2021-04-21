Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS singer V releases a snippet of his new unreleased song, fans call it their new lullaby
music

BTS singer V releases a snippet of his new unreleased song, fans call it their new lullaby

BTS singer V surprised fans by releasing a snippet of his new, unreleased song on Twitter. He captioned the tweet, 'sleep'.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 21, 2021 01:55 PM IST
BTS member V released a new snippet of an unreleased track.

BTS singer V had an emotional surprise for fans on Twitter. The singer, who has been hinting about his mixtape, released a portion of his new song on the social media platform. He captioned the tweet, "sleep."

The clip, which featured only the audio, had V singing a mellow song similar to that of a lullaby. The song was a mix of Korean and English lyrics. "Can I go to bed and sleep tonight? May I lean my body on you now. I'll come back to tell another story of mine," were the lines in English, as partly translated by fans.

A BTS fan, with the handle @btstranslation7, translated the Korean lines. "The silent night approaches me/and when i look towards the window with an empty gaze/i see the clouds outside are still walking [in the sky]/and the ruffling of my bed covers/ slowly, slowly fades away/ slowly, slowly the night fades away," the translation revealed.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BTS announces 'BTS Meal' with McDonald's and John Cena extends his support

Insaaniyat ka role samajh aaya: Wadali on pandemic

Amit turns lyricist with new single!

Palash Sen: Always followed Covid protocol but still got infected, it made me think a lot!

Following the release, several fans thanked the singer and called the song their new lullaby. "My lullaby start from today. thanks," a fan tweeted. "Such a gorgeous lullaby!!! Thank you," added another fan. "My hypothetical future baby will be listening to this as their lullaby every night and there's nothing my hypothetical future husband can do about it," a third fan commented.

Also Read: BTS announces 'BTS Meal' with McDonald's and John Cena extends his support

V has been working on his solo mixtape, which has been dubbed as KTH1, for a while now. On numerous occasions, he shared musical spoilers to tease fans. In February, appearing in the 'BE-hind Story' video, the Winter Bear singer confirmed that his mixtape would have 13 songs. Back in December 2020, V told The Atlantic that he had intended on releasing the mixtape in 2020 but things did not work as per his plans. "This year has been packed so I couldn’t find that much time to work on it. I will try to perfect it next year," he said at the time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts kpop south korea

Related Stories

music

BTS member J-Hope finds V's Dynamite choreography difficult while Suga, Jimin and Jungkook goof around. Watch

PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 04:45 PM IST
music

'BTS Army was brave enough to support my vulnerable moment': John Cena opens up about his low phase

PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 07:04 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP