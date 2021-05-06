BTS song Butter concept clips: J-Hope poses with lollipop, Jimin taps his feet, V enjoys gummy bears in new videos

Three more concept clips of Butter, the upcoming single of K-pop boy band BTS, have been released. The clips, shared on Twitter on Wednesday, feature Jimin, V, and J-Hope and are the final individual concept clips of all the members.

In the new clips, the members are seen posing and grooving in the same dimly lit room as the previous members--RM, Suga, Jin, and Jungkook. J-Hope, with his new blonde hairdo. He is seen swaying to the music as he holds a lollipop in his hand. However, he eventually breaks it into pieces. His clip was viewed 2.8 million times and one million people liked it so far.

In Jimin's clip, he is drinking red juice from a bottle while tapping his feet and grooving to the upbeat track. He is seen dressed in black. Jimin's clip was watched 3.5 million times and one million people liked it till now.

V, in his clip, is seen enjoying gummy bears as he plays with them and then eats them. Later, he is seen spilling it on the floor. He dances to the music and at one point is also seen holding a camera reel with his picture on it. His video clocked 3.9 million views and 1.2 million people liked it so far.

The single is set for May 21 release this year. On April 26, the makers of the video, BigHit Music, had shared a short video clip on Twitter announcing the details. At the end of the clip, it read, "Butter 2021.05.21 13:00 KST | 00:00 EST."

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, RM had opened up on the responsibility the band members feel towards their fans. "We do of course feel a considerable sense of responsibility. We understand the impact and influence that we have -- it's an impact that goes across regions and borders, because the things that young people feel and experience in Korea is not exactly the same but is probably similar to what young people feel and experience in the U.S. In full understanding of that, we are always careful of what we say and what we do. This informs our campaign with UNICEF and other charity efforts," RM had said.

Recently, BTS became the first Korean pop group to be nominated at the Grammy Awards for best pop duo/group performance. The band holds Guinness World Records for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours as Dynamite received 101 million views. They are also the first K-pop group to debut at the top of Billboard's Hot 100.

In the recent past, they also dropped their new song Film Out in collaboration with J-pop band Back Number. It appears as the ending theme in the new Japanese film, Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team. The song will be included in their next Japanese-language album, BTS, The Best, set for June 16 release.