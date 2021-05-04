BTS Butter Concept Clips: RM and Jungkook groove in new videos, Jungkook's hair catches ARMY's attention

Two concept clips of Butter, the upcoming single of K-pop boy band BTS, have been released by makers of the video. In the clips, shared on Twitter, two members of the band--RM and Jungkook are seen vibing in a dimly-lit room with purple-blue coloured lights. The other band members are Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V.

In RM’s clip, he is seen playing with a retro spotlight and grooving to music. Wearing a long overcoat, he is seen blowing confetti as the clip comes to an end. RM's clip received 3.5 million views and one million likes.

On the other hand, Jungkook can be seen spreading heart-shaped butter on bread in the clip. He also goofs around and pouts as he looks into the camera. In the comments section, BTS fans (ARMYs) started speculating whether Jungkook's hair is blue or purple. His clip got four million views and 1.1 million likes.

Butter is set to release on May 21, this year. BigHit Music, the makers of the video, on April 26 had shared a small video clip on Twitter announcing the details. The end of the clip read, "Butter 2021.05.21 13:00 KST | 00:00 EST."

In an interview with Variety, RM had spoken of the responsibility they feel towards their fans. "We do of course feel a considerable sense of responsibility. We understand the impact and influence that we have -- it's an impact that goes across regions and borders, because the things that young people feel and experience in Korea is not exactly the same but is probably similar to what young people feel and experience in the U.S. In full understanding of that, we are always careful of what we say and what we do. This informs our campaign with UNICEF and other charity efforts," he had said.

BTS became the first Korean pop group, recently, to be nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the Grammy Awards. They are also the first K-pop group to debut at the top of Billboard's Hot 100. The band holds Guinness World Records for most-viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours as Dynamite received 101 million views.

Also Read: 'Couldn't get ICU bed because he wasn't Chhota Rajan': Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar mourns relative's death

They also dropped their new song Film Out. It is a collaboration with J-pop band Back Number and appears as the ending theme in Signal: Long-Term Unsolved Case Investigation Team, the new Japanese film. The track will be included in BTS, The Best, their next Japanese-language album, scheduled to release on June 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON