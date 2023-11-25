BTS star Jungkook leaves heartfelt message for fans ahead of military service

K-pop sensation Jungkook along with other BTS members are now preparing for their military enlistment. Ahead of their mandatory service, the 26-year-old idol took to Weverse to share a heartfelt message to the BTS fans a.k.a ARMYs. The Seven singer reflected on his emotions for the upcoming journey and thanked his fans for their unconditional love and support.

Jungkook began his letter, “Dear ARMY, it's already the end of November, the wind is quite very cold. You all might already be aware so I'm writing a short letter to you,” as per GMANetwork. “In December, I will start a new journey, I'm leaving you for a while to serve in the military. As I deliver this news, on one hand, my heart feels heavy but on the other hand, my heart warms up the precious memories with our ARMYs coming to my mind,” he added.

Reflecting on his career and musical journey so far, Jungkook expressed, “The time I spent until now together with you guys were the most bright moments of my life. The smiles, support, and love of ARMYs have led me here and thank you so much for supporting and cheering for my dream and silently walking with me together.” He continued, “I'm somewhat cautious about asking you guys to wait while we do the military service. One year and six months are a long time.”

The GOLDEN crooner explained, “So I can't say selfish words like that but I promise that at the place I've always been, I'll stand on the stage with an even more developed form of myself.” He concluded, “Until then, I hope that our ARMYs' lives are full of smiles and happiness. And I hope that ARMYs' days are filled up healthily and beautifully. I'll be waiting until the day we meet again to exchange new stories and I'll long for you/miss you from deep in my heart. Don't get sick or hurt and please stay healthy. I love you. (Is it too early to write a letter... heh ahem).”

