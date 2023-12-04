BTS star Seokjin opens up on military service, thanks fans for birthday wishes in heartwarming post

Famous K-pop group BTS is currently on a hiatus due to their mandatory military enlistment. Although the news left their fans disappointed, they extended their support for their idols. As Seokjin a.k.a Jin turns 31 today, fans once again made sure to flood social media with heartfelt birthday messages for the Korean singer-songwriter. Following thousands of messages across various online platforms, Jin took to Weverse and shared a heartwarming post, thanking his fans for their unwavering support.

BTS' Jin shares heartfelt message on Weverse

BTS member Jin is currently serving in the military.

In a Weverse post, Jin thanked his fans a.k.a ARMYs for their loving birthday wishes. He also made a surprise announcement about his new post in the military, leaving fans beaming with pride over his rapid achievement.

Jin wrote, “Hello, its jin. im truly thankful to everyone who wished me a happy birthday. i always enjoyed my birthday together with ARMYs with a live but my heart hurts because unfortunately i couldnt enjoy it with you all this year. although i physically can not be together with you all, please know that my heart is having a fun time with you all hehe.”

He continued, “A year has already passed since i have enlisted in the military. there is still a lot of time left, but my heart races with the thought of being together with you all after just a third more of the total time. ah also i heard that our members are enlisting.. tearsd are blurring my vision ㅠㅠ i hope that time goes by quickly so that i can have a good time again with the members and ARMYs.”

Jin concluded the message with revealing his new post of seargeant in the Korean army. “Thank you once again for the birthday wishes and i will see you soon. this was currently sergeant kim seokjin who has been promoted early once again due to his outstanding military service (important),” the BTS star wrote.

