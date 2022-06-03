Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BTS: Suga's pet dog Holly sleeps on top of him and steals his blanket in cute video, he wonders if it's human. Watch

BTS singer Suga shared a new video with his pet dog Holly. BTS members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, are now preparing for the release of their new album Proof.
BTS: Suga has shared a new video of his pet dog Holly.
Published on Jun 03, 2022 02:14 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

BTS member Suga, who previously said his pet dog Min Holly walks all over him, shared another video of the dog's antics. Suga recently returned to South Korea after a US trip, where he along with his bandmates met United States President Joe Biden in Washington D.C. In his new video, Holly refused to give him space, and decided to lie down on his neck when the musician went to bed. Also Read| BTS: V says 'I'll enjoy movie' in new video as he poses with Gang Dong-Won, makes heart with cheeks at Broker premier

Suga took to his Weverse account to share a glimpse of Holly covering his neck like a blanket. As per translation by a fan page, he captioned it, "Last in the rank at home. It's not a muffler but Holly. Holly why are you sleeping on top of me."

The rapper later shared a video of Holly as the dog continued to disturb his sleep. The video showed Holly getting comfortable in a blanket. Suga said in the video, "Sometimes I am suspicious wondering if it's a human." He captioned it, "Even took the blanket off of me...are you a human or a puppy? Even snoring..."

BTS ARMY took to Twitter to react to the video, making Holly trend on the platform. One wrote, "I'm gonna cry. I wanna cuddle Holly," while another commented, "Holly is so adorable. I can imagine Yoongi recording this with a big smile on his face." A third one wrote, "Yoongi takes such good care of our fur baby he’s such an amazing dad."

Suga, along with his bandmates RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, returned to Seoul after their meeting with the US President. The band is now preparing for the release of their new album Proof. BTS has dropped multiple concept photos for the upcoming release, titled 'Proof' version and ‘Door’ version.

