BTS: V says 'I'll enjoy movie' in new video as he poses with Gang Dong-Won, makes heart with cheeks at Broker premier

BTS member V, after returning from the US, went to the premiere of the film Broker and also met his friend Gang Dong-Won. Taking to his Instagram Stories, V, also known as Kim Taehyung, shared a video as he posed with the actor. In the clip, the duo sat next to each other in a room. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin apologises to ARMY for making them feel worried due to 'lack of experience', says he'll 'become more mature')

As the video started, V pointed his finger at the camera and said in Korean, "I’ll enjoy the movie." Both of them then waved smiling at the lens as the video ended. He also posted a picture of the actor on Instagram. In his last slide, V added the title of the film in Korean.

At the premiere of the film, V was seen posing for pictures. He also made hearts with his cheeks and finger. Reacting to the singer at the premiere, a fan wrote, "The pinnacle of beauty, happiness and elegance we love you so much #BTS." Another person said, "Taehyung making a heart with his cheeks at Broker VIP Premiere he’s so cute." "The man movie himself, real beauty Taehyung," tweeted another fan.

"The eye contact the pretty smile the lip bite? Taehyung @BTS_twt you're stunning!" wrote a fan on Twitter. "GOSHH HE LOOK SO GOOD DAMN those neckpieces and the crop top I'm obsessed with," read a tweet. "Never have I ever seen such a very good looking man in my life. @BTS_twt Taehyung.. how you have become a fine young man," said a fan. "He looked more mature now….good looking, handsome and extremely gorgeous!" commented a fan.

Helmed by Hirokazu Koreeda, Broker is a South Korean drama film also starring Song Kang-ho, Bae Doona, and Lee Ji-eun. The film is about an abandoned child, illegal baby brokers, and makeshift families. It won the Ecumenical jury award for best film at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. In a statement, the Ecumenical jury remarked, "The film depicts, in an intimate way, how the family may be family without biological links. Despite the many varied traumatic origins, lives and souls are being preserved by a secure environment formed by the three adults and an orphan boy around the infant."

Meanwhile, BTS recently returned from the US after meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook are currently awaiting the release of their upcoming album Proof on June 10.

