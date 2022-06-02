BTS: Jimin apologises to ARMY for making them feel worried due to 'lack of experience', says he'll 'become more mature'

BTS member Jimin, who returned to Seoul on Thursday, shared a post apologising to his fans for making them feel worried due to his lack of experience. Taking to fan community forum Weverse, Jimin posted a long note calling himself 'still a lot inexperienced''. In the note, Jimin also said that he will make efforts to be 'more mature in order to avoid making' his fans anxious and worried. Jimin also spoke about his and other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook's visit to the US. (Also Read | BTS members meet US President Joe Biden at White House, say they have been mocked for their appearance)

As translated by Twitter user @BTStranslation_, Jimin wrote, "ARMY, you all, this is Jimin. You all have been doing well right? This time we visited the US. You're probably going to be well aware of what event we took part in. Making us feel thankful and feel honoured for the fact that there are you all ARMYs from diverse races, countries, and cultures.. we were able to represent you all and amplify your voices by taking part in this event."

"Only, I wondered that I, who went there to represent you all, is still a lot inexperienced. I feel sorry for making you feel worried for my lack of experience (at times). In future too, I'll put effort to become more mature in order to avoid making (you guys) feel anxious/worried (at times). I believe you all must be worried as I don't visit (you guys) as frequently these days, I'll come (visit you all) often. I miss you always, ARMY," read the note.

Reacting to Jimin's post, fans took to Twitter assuring him of their support. A fan tweeted, "Our precious Jimin posted on Weverse! I’m so happy! I’m glad you’re doing well Jimin. We’ll always be here for you. Our love for you is unconditional. We’re so proud of you. See you soon sweet Angel." "Jimin, our little ball of happiness, we just want you to realise your worth! You are the rarest gem on this planet and no one can ever match your level. We just want you to stay happy at all times. We all know that this was your first time at the White House and inspite of that you all aced it and did so well! Please do not be sorry to us! We love you and will continue to stay by your side no matter what!" said ARMY.

Another fan wrote, "Please don't apologize my baby. Armys keep joking around but if we know you are doing well then that's all we need. You don't have to apologize for not posting often. Just take care!!" "He's always worrying so much. Please don't, Jiminah, it's okay. Just come whenever you feel like it. You have so much on your plate, it's okay to take your time, relax and just think about yourself from time to time. Don't apologize, ARMY will always wait for you," said a person.

A person tweeted, "Jimin you don't should apologize it's not your fault. As I understand it, he apologizes for the situation that was disbanded by the anti and media about insurance. It's so sad that he felt immature because of it. JM be fine we are always on your side. Love you." "Jimin we are so proud of you, you have no need to apologize, you did great, we missed you lot, love you, he is so precious and sweetest how to give him the universe, wrote a fan on Twitter.

BTS recently met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss the rising cases of hate crimes against South Asians in the US. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook held a 35-minute long meeting with the US president on Tuesday and discussed anti-Asian hate crimes and Asian inclusion.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," Jimin said through an interpreter.

