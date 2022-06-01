BTS members meet US President Joe Biden at White House, say they have been mocked for their appearance

On Tuesday BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook talked about anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity at the White House. BTS said that they are devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes during their appearance at the James S Brady Briefing Room before meeting US President Joe Biden. (Also read: BTS to meet Joe Biden at White House to talk about anti-Asian hate crimes)

The members wore matching black suits with ties for their visit as they promoted ‘Asian inclusion and representation.’ BTS leader RM said that it has been a ‘great honour’ to visit the White House to ‘discuss the important issues’ such as anti-Asian hate crimes." It's not wrong to be different. Equality begins when we open up and embrace all of our differences," Suga added.

"We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes, including Asian-American hate crimes. To put a stop to this and support the cause, we'd like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again," singer Jimin said. V mentioned that ‘everyone has their own history’ and added, “We hope today is one step forward to respecting and understanding each and every one as a valuable person.”

At the White House, BTS further talked about their experience with anti-Asian hate and said that they have “endured expletives without reason.” They also said that they had been mocked before for their appearance as well. Jungkook feels surprised that music from South Korea is now reaching people around the world, breaking languages and cultural barriers. BTS is trending on Twitter ever since pictures and videos of them from their Washington visit have surfaced on the internet.

Currently, BTS is gearing up for the upcoming release of their anthology album Proof. The new album will include their hit old and new songs. It will be released on June 10.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON