music

BTS: Suga teases V as he works out on sets, Jimin impressed with singer's toned physique

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:51 AM IST
BTS members Suga and V. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
BTS released a new Bangtan Bomb featuring a few behind-the-scene moments from their song Butter. 

BTS member Suga couldn't help but tease V when he noticed the singer working out on the sets of Butter, a new Bangtan Bomb has revealed. The video, featuring a portion of Butter's making, shows members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook trying to form the word 'ARMY.'

In between breaks, V was seen working out with an exercise band. He was also doing push ups at one point. Watching him workout, Suga joked, “V is going to be like 'I can't lift my arms'.” He also teased him by playfully imitating him. 

Meanwhile, members were also impressed with his toned physique. J-Hope noticed that V's arms have grown bigger. Jimin said, “Wow, your arms look really muscular. They look like jumbo drumsticks.” 

In the video, BTS also showed that it took a few minutes for Jin and Jungkook to form the perfect ‘A’. They leaned towards each other to form the alphabet, checking a few times if the formation was right.

While Suga formed the ‘R’, J-Hope and V held each others' hands to form the ‘M’. Jimin stood solo to form the ‘Y’. Jimin revealed that he was initially designated to form the M. However, when he noticed that J-Hope was wearing a sleeveless outfit, he offered to switch, since he felt the rapper might feel uncomfortable to strike the pose in the outfit.

RELATED STORIES

 

Also read: BTS: RM was worried for ARMY after K-pop group lost at Grammys 2021, members confessed they were sad. Watch

Butter was released in May and broke numerous records. The song secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks. It broke five records across YouTube and Spotify. According to Guinness World Records, Butter broke the record of most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group.

 

bts bts video bts pic bts world k-pop k-pop star k-pop music
