BTS: Suga wears necklace his mom gifted him ahead of 2013 debut as he travels to US with RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V

BTS member Suga wore a necklace his mother gifted him, ahead of his debut in 2013, as he travelled to the US with group members RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin and V on Sunday. Jungkook left for the US on Saturday. BTS will meet US President Joe Biden on May 31 at the White House to talk about diversity, Asian inclusion and anti-Asian hate crimes. (Also Read | BTS: Jungkook enjoys drinks with Pink Sweat$ and poses for pics, fans wonder if they met at Seoul Jazz Festival. Watch)

Several photos and videos of the members emerged online as they departed from Seoul's Incheon International Airport. For the travel, Suga wore a white T-shirt under a cream shirt, denims and sandals. He wore the necklace and also carried a black bag. The rapper also had a white face mask.

Reacting to Suga wearing his mom's gift after almost a decade, an ARMY tweeted, "Yoongi is wearing the necklace that his mom gave him before debut over 10 years ago. She had told him the necklace would make his wishes come true." Another person said, "Yoongi keeps wearing the Tibetan necklace that his mother bought him, saying that it makes it come true." A fan also explained, "His mum is right it actually helps you to protect from negative energies. It’s called “Dzi” found in Tibet and other Himalayan regions."

"Yoongi must have brought it for good luck while they are in the white house. I imagine him wearing it while giving a speech," read a tweet. "In a way, it is a blessing of the mother," said a Twitter user. "As a mom, I can't tell you how sweet that is," wrote a fan. "10 yrs and he can still wear it," added a fan. "What a good kitten," wrote a person.

As his pictures and videos emerged online, fans also reacted to his long black hair. A person tweeted, "Reminds me of Taylor's song you got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt, Yoongis long hair never goes out of style." Another fan wrote, "It’s Yoongi’s rockstar era, carefree and unbothered."

Fans also tweeted about his hair.

Recently, BTS was invited to the White House in celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders Heritage Month (AANHPI Heritage Month). A part of the press release issued by BigHit Music read, “We are honoured to be invited to the White House. As we are visiting as artists representing South Korea, we look forward to discussing various topics including inclusion, diversity, anti-Asian hate crimes, culture and art.”

The group-- comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- has been involved with various initiatives promoting hope and diversity. BTS is also gearing up for the release of their upcoming anthology album Proof on June 10.

