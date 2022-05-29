BTS: Jungkook enjoys drinks with Pink Sweat$ and poses for pics, fans wonder if they met at Seoul Jazz Festival. Watch

BTS member Jungkook met singer Pink Sweat$ recently in Seoul where the latter performed at the Seoul Jazz Festival. Taking to Twitter, Pink Sweat$ aka David Bowden, shared a video in which Jungkook was seen holding a drink and also posing for pictures. Though Pink Sweat$ didn't mention where they met in the city, fans were left wondering if they interacted at the jazz festival. Jungkook had also attended the jazz festival. (Also Read | BTS ARMY says they are 'getting deals' for the band after convincing singer Pink Sweat$ for a collaboration)

In the video, Jungkook was seen in a black T-shirt, grey shirt, blue denims and a black cap. Pink Sweat$ was dressed in a T-shirt and pants. They gave several poses for the camera as they held each other. The duo also grooved to the music and flashed the V sign. The singer captioned the post, "Pink Sweat$ x Jungkook. Thank for the love Korea. #jungkook #bts @BTS_twt @bts_bighit."

Reacting to the post, fans asked if they met at the festival. A person wrote, "Jungkook, who went to the Jazz Seoul Festival on May 27, turned out to be on the back stage with Pinksweats." "I called it! I literally love pink sweats so much and i saw him in concert and when jk sang his song i flipped out cant believe this is happening," tweeted another fan.

"On May 27, Pink Sweats performed at the Seoul Jazz festival and Jungkook was also there that day, so maybe they have met there," read a comment. "JK went to Seoul jazz concert yesterday where pinksweats was performing so they met there," said a person. "Were you two recording something, when will we get to hear both of yous in a song together," asked a fan. "Yes, I'm so glad you two were finally able to meet. I know it was like a dream come true for both of you. Now, you can make my dream come true by mixing it up in the lab. Pink Sweat$ x Jung Kook," tweeted a fan.

Last month, Pink Sweat$ on Twitter announced of his performance at the festival. ARMY suggested that he should collab with BTS. Both the singer and BTS have expressed appreciation and love for each other's music.

He retweeted a post that read, "Dear @realpinksweats, I've just heard you're gonna to Seoul for festival! Pls contact Jimin of BTS to make a collaboration, he's your big fan as you already know. Last week Jimin said he wanna do something new from now on. Hope we can get the beautiful collaboration JM and PS."

Pink Sweat$ tweeted, "Would love to work with Jimin and BTS!" He also wrote in another tweet, "Pink sweat$ x BTS. I love it." During a V Live, Jungkook sang Pink Sweat$'s At My Worst.

