BTS: Suga says he wishes to perform in India: ‘I love Bollywood films’

BTS member Suga recently talked about wanting to travel to India. While BTS has a huge fan following in India, the group has so far not announced its official plans for tours in the country. Suga recently held a life session after wrapping up his ongoing Agust D-Day tour in Bangkok and responded to one of the fans who requested BTS to come to India for a concert. Also read: BTS reveals they had planned a Mumbai concert in 2020

Suga on BTS concert in India

BTS singer Suga confesses his love for India and Indian films.

Min Yoongi talked about India and said, as per Twitter user @btstranslation7, "India? Guys, I really want to go perform in India. Before the tour dates were announced, we were looking at a few different places for the shows. One of those was India, but unfortunately, we couldn’t set up a show due to Covid.”

Suga on Bollywood

Not only this but a few moments later, Suga also revealed that he loves Bollywood films. “I want you guys to know I’m seeing all the flags you’ve been putting in the comments. One day, I’ll go visit each and every place,” he responded to fans joining him from different parts of the world. He added, “India, I’ve heard there are a lot of ARMYs supporting us from India. Guys, I’m a fan of Indian movies, love the Bollywood films.”

Fans react to Suga

Meanwhile, fans aka BTS ARMY from India have flooded Twitter with posts talking about their excitement. One of them wrote, “My God I'm not in right stage rn... Suga is talking about India and Indian moves Bollywood OMG.” “OMG... Suga knows Bollywood he wants to come to India. Hope he comes soon,” added another fan. Yet another one tweeted, “We won. Period.”

This is not the first time for a BTS member to address concert plans for India. In fact, a BTS concert in Mumbai was in plan for 2020. However, things did not materialise due to Covid-19.

Talking about it, RM had said, “Our goal was to go on a tour for a year travelling several countries in other continents.” They added that a tour after the success of On was in talks and one of their pitstop was slated to be Mumbai.

Suga released his first solo album D-Day, in April. He is currently on his first solo tour. BTS consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

