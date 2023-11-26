BTS Universe drama ‘Begins Youth’ trailer out now, fans hail it as ‘drama of the decade’

On November 26, the trailer for Begins Youth was released, which is inspired by BTS' fictional story.

Begins Youth Plot

Giving an insight into the plot, the trailer reveals seven characters. With the title of Sacrifice, Hwan Kim is revealed. The son of a politician, he is persistently trying to separate his life from that of his father. When he transfers to a new school, he meets six other students, building an unlikely friendship with them.

With the title of Rumour, we see Cein who is blamed for killing his mother and burning their house down. Hosu is revealed with Interest when he is left by his own mother at an amusement park as a kid. He finds a family in his friends. Dogeon is revealed with Poverty, as a pessimistic who has given up his hopes and dreams. Memory reveals Haru who holds close his own secrets. Joaan, faces violence in the form of his abusive father who turned to alcohol after his mother left him. His sorrow stems from his broken family. Jeha is a troubled kid who is controlled by his parents and is in desperate need of help. It is up to Kim Hwan to try and save his friends.

Begins Youth Cast

Seo Ji Hoon takes on the role of Kim Hwan which in BTS Universe is Kim Seok Jin's character. Ro Jong Hyun plays Cein (Min Yoon Gi or SUGA), Ahn Jo Ho plays Hosu (Jung Ho Seok or J-Hope), Seo Young Joo plays Dogeon (Kim Nam Joon or RM), Kim Yoon Woo plays Haru (Park Jimin), Jung Woo Jin plays Jooan (Kim Tae Hyung or V) and Jeon Jin Seo plays Jeha (Jeon Jungkook)

Begins Youth Trailer Reaction

Fans all over X have been hailing the drama as the ‘drama of the decade.’

Here are some of the best appreciation comments:

“It is going to be the drama of the decade” wrote a fan.

“this looks so good.. i got goosebumps :(((” added another.

"OMG I will cry so much inthis drama. I just know it, still can't wait. Looks sooo good," wrote another.