BTS: V fights with Jin over ice cream, dances with J-Hope and Jungkook. Watch

A new BTS Bangtan Bomb was released on YouTube on Saturday from the sets of Permission to Dance. The video featured members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook enjoying ice cream over break time.

The video began with J-Hope and V celebrating as the crew handed out ice creams. Following their celebrations, the camera panned towards Jin and Jungkook, who help each other unpack their ice creams.

V soon joined them and got Jungkook into the dancing spirit as well, as they sang a song and grooved. Soon V laid his eyes on Jin's ice cream and tried his best to get a bite of it. However, Jin tried everything in his control to stop the Winter Bear singer from taking a bite. As they struggled, V finally gave up and Jin was left with his ice cream and a frozen hand.

BTS leader RM watched their ‘fight’ and couldn't help but shrug it off. The crew then asked the septet to gather for a few pictures with their ice creams.

Permission to Dance was released this summer, on the occasion of ARMY Day. At the time of reporting, the song had 369 million views on YouTube. BTS also performed the song at the United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile, BTS' other summer song, Butter, has been nominated for Favorite Pop Song at the upcoming American Music Awards 2021. The South Korean pop group is also nominated for Artist of the Year, Favorite Pop Duo or Group and Favorite Social Artist. While fans are hoping BTS wins big this year, they are looking forward to the group's performance on the Butter remix, with Megan Thee Stallion, at the awards show as well.

BTS is also preparing for a four-day in-person concert in Los Angeles later this month.