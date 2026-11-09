BTS' V gets curious about Diwali after Indian fans introduce him to festival, wishes them 'Diwali Mubarak'

BTS' Kim Taehyung, better known as V, recently wished fans on Diwali after being introduced to the festival of lights by his Indian fans on Weverse. During an interaction with fans, they told him about the festival, and the singer even got curious and asked questions about its significance and celebrations.

V gets curious about Diwali

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung wished fans on Diwali.

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It started when an Indian fan wished him on Diwali and virtually shared some festive sweets with him. This made V curious, prompting him to ask, "What kind of festival is Diwali? I'm curious."

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An Indian fan was quick to explain the significance of the festival and the traditions associated with it. A fan wrote, "OMG, Taehyung, you made my day. Diwali, the festival of lights, is not a birthday. It is a day when the people across India celebrate the occasion with fireworks and the popping of sweets."

BTS V wishes fans on Diwali.

'Diwali Mubarak', says BTS' V

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{{^usCountry}} After reading fans' messages, what stood out to them was V greeting everyone by saying, "Diwali Mubarak!" The pop star's attempt to wish his Indian fans in Hindi left ARMY delighted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After reading fans' messages, what stood out to them was V greeting everyone by saying, "Diwali Mubarak!" The pop star's attempt to wish his Indian fans in Hindi left ARMY delighted. {{/usCountry}}

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The conversation didn't end there. V also noticed fan-made, AI-generated images showing all seven BTS members dressed in Indian outfits. The images featured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook wearing colourful kurtas. The members were also seen holding fuljhadis (sparklers), while diyas added to the festive appeal. Impressed by their outfits, V said, “The clothes are pretty.”

BTS V wishes fans on Diwali.

About BTS

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BTS is a South Korean boy band comprising seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013 and went on to become one of the most successful K-pop acts in the world. Known for hits such as Dynamite, Butter, Boy With Luv and Fake Love, the group has built a massive global fanbase, known as ARMY.

About V and his latest work

Born Kim Taehyung on December 30, 1995, V is a singer, songwriter and actor. Apart from his work with BTS, he made his solo debut with the six-track EP Layover in September 2023. The album featured songs such as Love Me Again, Rainy Days and Slow Dancing. He also made his acting debut in the 2016 historical K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. In 2026, V reunited with his BTS bandmates for their comeback album Arirang, released on March 20.