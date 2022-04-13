BTS: V gets sad as Park Hyung-sik’s show Soundtrack #1 comes to an end, asks ‘why four episodes?’

BTS member V has reacted to his Wooga Squad friend and actor Park Hyung-sik’s latest post about his show, Soundtrack #1. Taking to Instagram, Hyung-sik shared pictures featuring himself and co-star Han So-hee. (Also Read | BTS: V reacts as Park Seo-joon enjoys golf, Choi Woo-shik hints of his presence)

In the first photo, clicked from the back, Hyung-sik was seen walking on the street at night. He wore a black jacket with grey pants and sneakers. He also carried a bag. In the second picture, Hyung-sik and So-hee were walking in the snow. He captioned the post, as translated by Instagram user BTS weverse translation, "The last episode of the soundtrack tomorrow... Let's do it together. Soundtrack at Disney Plus. 4 pm!"

Reacting to the post, V said, "(crying face and shrugging emojis) Why 4 episodes?" Another member of Wooga Squad, rapper Peakboy dropped red heart emojis.

Soundtrack #1, a television series, features Hyung-sik as Han Seon-woo, a photographer, and So-hee as Lee Eun-soo, a lyricist. The show released on March 23 on Disney+. It also features Yoon Byung-hee, Kim Joo-hun, and Lee Jung-eun.

Meanwhile, apart from Hyung-sik and Peakboy, BTS' V also shares a close bond with Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. They call themselves the Wooga Squad. Hyung-sik, V, and Seo-joon, bonded on the sets of their K-drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth. It released in 2016. Later, Seo-joon introduced them to his friends Woo-shik and Peakboy.

Last year, V, Seo-joon, Woo-shik, and Hyung-sik made an appearance in Peakboy's song Gyopo Hairstyle. Peakboy was also a part of V's song Snow Flower.

V along with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook are currently in Las Vegas for their ongoing concert. The members held two shows of the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage concert. They will next perform at the same venue, Allegiant Stadium, on April 15-16.

