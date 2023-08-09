BTS' V announces early release of Love Me Again and Rainy Days music videos, leaves fans surprised. Check full schedule

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung has unveiled the schedule for the release of his songs from his debut solo album Layover. Taking to Instagram Stories on Wednesday morning, V shared the schedule in a handwritten format. (Also Read | BTS' V announces his solo debut album Layover comprising 6 songs, will release on September 8)

Love Me Again and Rainy Days music videos' release

BTS' V shared details about a few music videos of Layover.

The music video for V's song Love Me Again will release on Thursday (August 10) at 12 am KST (Wednesday, August 9 at 8.30 pm IST). Photo 1 will be unveiled on Friday (August 11) at 12 am KST (Thursday at 8.30 pm IST). V also shared that the music video of his song Rainy Days will be unveiled on Friday (August 11) at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). The music videos of both Love Me Again and Rainy Days are scheduled for pre-release.

Slow Dancing music video release

Photo 2 will be released on August 16 at 12 am KST (8.30 pm IST). The music video for Slow Dancing will release on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). The full album will also release on that day. Layover' consists of six tracks in total, including one bonus track. They are Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Ver). The album will release on BTS V's pet Yeontan's birthday.

Fans react to the announcement

Reacting to the news, a fan wrote, "He is dropping things early. Okay!!" A comment read, "Omg so we will get the first music video tomorrow." A Twitter user said, "Tomorrow????? But it's okay I'm ready!!" "I am panicking it's so soon??" read a tweet. "Wait someone pls tell me what time it is I’m so confused, I’m so bad at this," commented a person.

All about V's solo album Layover

On Tuesday, V announced his solo album Layover which will release on September 8. BTS management agency BigHit Music made the announcement on the fan community forum Weverse. It read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We are excited to share more details about the release of BTS member V’s solo album Layover. Layover consists of six tracks in total - five tracks and a bonus track. To fully appreciate the album’s flow, we recommend listening to it in sequence from start to finish."

It added, "1. Rainy Days-In this track, V’s voice melds beautifully with the sound of rain and everyday white noises, tugging at the listeners’ heartstrings. 2. Blue-An homage to old-school R&B with a modern twist, adding a special flair to the song. 3. Love Me Again- A light and captivating R&B track with an alluring vibe that lingers long. V’s signature baritone shines through in this track. 4. Slow Dancing-The focus track of this album, a ‘70s romantic soul style track that exudes a laid-back and free-spirited feeling, just as the title suggests."

The statement continued, "5. For Us-A pop R&B track that leaves a lasting impression of the entire album. It serves as an epilogue, stirring up deep emotions with V’s vocals and unique lyrics. 6. Slow Dancing (Piano Ver.)-A piano arrangement of the focus track Slow Dancing, which offers a different allure from the original as a bonus track. The music videos for all five tracks will also be revealed."

It concluded, "V will showcase amazing new performances and make various appearances alongside the album’s release. Please stay tuned and continue to support V as he embarks on his new solo journey.* Pre-order dates: From 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 8, 2023 (KST) * Release date: 1:00 PM, Friday, September 8, 2023 (KST)."

