BTS' V looks like charming rockstar in Layover concept pics, but his furry friend Yeontan is winning hearts of fans

BTS member Kim Taehyung is all set to drop his solo album Layover. Ahead of its release, V's new photoshoot pictures have surfaced online. Not Taehyung but someone else is winning the hearts of his fans aka BTS ARMY. It's none other than V's pet dog, Yeontan who is currently trending on Twitter. Also read: Love Me Again song: BTS' V turns into a heartbroken, but fashionable lover in retro-style music video

BTS' V in Layover photoshoot pics

BTS singer Kim Taehyung will mark his solo debut with the upcoming album Layover.

In the concept photos, Kim Taehyung looks rather casual with a rockstar charm in his au-natural avatar. The star of the photoshoot was his pet dog Yeontan. The first photo had V posing with Yeontan. This was followed by the singer in a checkered blazer and shorts with a red chap. He was posing with his guitar and his companion looked at him innocently in the background.

More photos shelled out a casual vibe with V rocking a mullet hairstyle and posing in different backgrounds. From posing in what looked like a bedroom, bathroom, balcony and even terrace, the singer went quite creative with his photos.

Fans react to Kim Taehyung and Yeontan's pics

Soon after the photos were shared by BTS' agency BigHit Music, fans began praising Kim Taehyung and his furry friend. One of them wrote, “Excited for Yeontan's official debut. Trained with the best.” “Yeontan pulled uno reverse card and said my dad is rockstar and I'm a manager,” added another. One more tweeted, “Yeontan and Taehyung grew up so well.” Someone also joked, “This is actually Yeontan’s album.”

Love Me Again

On Wednesday, V released his music video Love Me Again, as a part of his pre-release before Layover. The song talked about being heartbroken in love. Keeping up with his sensational style statement, V also added retro aesthetics in the music video.

An excerpt from the chorus of the song mentioned, “I wish you would love me again. No I don't want nobody else. I wish you could love me again.” Fans have been raving about Love Me Again and hailed V as the ultimate romance king of BTS. Layover will consist of six songs from V--Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version). The solo album will release on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST).

