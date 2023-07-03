BTS' V features with Park Bo-gum in new pics and videos as he welcomes fans to Paris, poses with drink in hand

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, recently travelled to Paris from Seoul. Now, several pictures and videos of V from the city have surfaced online. Reportedly, V was scheduled to take part in Celine's spring-summer 2024 menswear show in Paris, France. V is one of the ambassadors for the French designer label. (Also Read | BTS' V can't stop laughing at old goofy pic of Jungkook. Here's how it has an India connect)

V poses with Park Bo-gum

BTS' V posed with Park Bo-gum in Paris.

In a photo, BTS member V is seen posing with actor Park Bo-gum in Paris. The duo stood on a balcony as they posed together. In a clip, both V and Bo-gum smiled and said, "Welcome to Paris." In the picture, V wore a black T-shirt, matching pants and a blazer with golden buttons. Bo-gum opted for a printed T-shirt under a leather jacket and denims.

Celine's Paris show cancelled

As per a Koreaboo report, V and Park Bo-Gum featured in the video, for a quick greeting, for VMAN, an offshoot of V Magazine. Celine has cancelled its show, which was scheduled for July 2 in Paris, amid growing protests in the city over the killing of a teenager by the police.

V enjoys beverage in Paris

In another photo, V posed outdoors as he enjoyed a beverage during the day. As per BTS ARMY, V was sipping Espresso Martini. V looked at the glass intently as he held it and faced sideways for the camera. In a few other photos, V was seen smiling and posing for the camera with several other people outside a building.

V shared his photo

V, on Instagram, has been giving sneak peeks of his travel to Paris. On Saturday, he shared a blurred photo of himself on Instagram Stories. In the black and white picture, V looked sideways with a serious expression on his face. He was wearing the same outfit and added a scarf around his neck.

V shared a blurred photo of himself.

Fans react to V's pictures and videos

Reacting to the pictures, BTS ARMY took to Twitter and showered love on V. A fan said, "He is a spectacular-looking person. More importantly, he looks like he is having fun right now, and seeing Bangtan with smiles on their faces makes me smile." "Kim Taehyung's fan circle is really hard to get in and out of. Anyone who sees it must fall in love with him," wrote a Twitter user. "Blond Kim Taehyung is so glowing," read a tweet.

"Omgggg look at him. Too Handsome V. He owns colour blonde," said a BTS ARMY. "When he did the tongue-clicky thing, I knew it was Tae," commented another fan. "Taehyung is unreal. He looks like a baby boy," said a person. "He looks like legit European with that honey tan and blonde hair," read another tweet. A person said, "He is playing with us like how this Taehyung is real."

