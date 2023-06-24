BTS' V can't stop laughing at old goofy pic of Jungkook. Here's how it has an India connect

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is a regular on Weverse and often shares posts and responds to fans' comments on the platform. A BTS fan recently shared a still from an old video featuring BTS member Jungkook. V reacted to the post shared by the fan. (Also Read | Jungkook tries to help fan from falling, gets mobbed at airport) BTS' V reacted to a post about Jungkook.

Indian fan shared post

Taking to Weverse on Friday, an Indian fan shared the picture. Several BTS ARMY noticed that V responded to it. The person has an Indian flag and heart emojis next to their profile name. In the photo, Jungkook wore a red outfit as he lip-synced to a song. Sharing it, the fan wrote, "I'm sorry, Jungkook, please. Lol."

An Indian fan shared the picture.

V's reaction and what fans said

Reacting to the post, V didn't write any caption but added, "Kekekekekekekekekeke (laughing in Korean)." After V dropped his comment, fans took to Twitter and shared posts. A person wrote, "Can't stop laughing at Jungkook's old goofy clip." "Armys redemption arc, we made Taehyung laugh we are funny indeed," read a comment. "It was the same laugh when he took this video," said a Twitter user. "Actually technically JK made him laugh but we can capture the credit," said a person. "The fact that this video was actually filmed by Taehyung himself," read a tweet.

More about Jungkook's video

In the old video, Jungkook lip-synced to Lim Chang Jung's A Guy Like Me. The clip was posted by Bangtan TV on its YouTube channel on December 24, 2014. While Jungkook wore a red outfit, dark sunglasses and a fake moustache, V turned the cameraperson for him. Jungkook not only lip-synched but also did a small act and V was heard giggling behind the camera.

Jungkook's recent appearance

While the BTS members are known for their goofy side, a recent step by Jungkook won the hearts of the fans. Jungkook recently returned to Seoul from his overseas schedule. Fans crowded at the Incheon Airport to get his glimpse after the announcement was made. Several of them tried to click pictures with the BTS singer. During this, a fan tripped and Jungkook tried to help her by stopping others from walking ahead.

