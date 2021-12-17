BTS: V plays with his hair and gives ARMY glimpse of his new look; fan says 'He’s giving late night boyfriend vibes'

A day after BTS singer V informed his fellow members about his growing beard, the member shared a video that gave a glimpse of his grown facial hair. The singer, taking to his Instagram stories, showed his latest look.

In the video, the singer was seen wearing a white T-shirt with his hair messy and listening to the song You Call It Madness (But I Call It Love) by Nat King Cole Trio. Despite using a filter for the video, fans noticed a thin moustache and a stubble growing on V's otherwise clean-shaven face.

The video caused a meltdown among fans, with many confessing the video took them by surprise. “I'm into men with beards and when I say men, I only mean Kim Taehyung. I'm so into him I can barely breathe,” a fan tweeted. “December has given us so much but barefaced Taehyung with a beard listening to jazz on his Insta story tops it all for me,” added another.

“Ohh so he is growing his moustache/beard, someone keep the razor away, he looks good,” a third fan wrote. “He’s giving me late night boyfriend vibes please,” another added.

Earlier this week, V mentioned his growing facial hair on an Instagram post shared by RM. As translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_, V had said, “I grew my beard a lot, if I show it, (you guys) would get surprised, right?” J-Hope replied to him, “One must control themselves.”

Meanwhile, fans are also looking forward to V's new song Christmas Tree. The track is recorded for his friend actor Choi Woo-shik's show Our Beloved Summer. On Wednesday, it was confirmed that the song would be released on December 24, Christmas eve. This would be V's second OST track for a K-drama in two years. His previous one was Sweet Night, for his friend, actor Park Seo-joon's drama Itaewon Class.