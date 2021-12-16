BTS: V hints at his 'long beard', Jin complains about not having vacay pics to share as they chat on RM's Instagram post

BTS members Jin, J-Hope and V turned the comments section of one of RM's latest Instagram posts into a public group chat recently. The BTS leader, on Wednesday, shared a picture in which he was seen taking a nap during what appears to be a train ride.

The rapper is currently holidaying in the US. He has been visiting art galleries and museums and has been sharing pictures on Instagram from his visit. The recent picture, in which he was sleeping, caught BTS member Jin's attention first.

The Moon singer said he doesn't have pictures to post on Instagram and wished he had also taken a trip much like RM has done after their concert in LA. “I should've gone on a trip too, I don't have pics to post,” Jin commented, as translated by BTS fan account @BTStranslation_.

V, seemingly responding to Jin, commented, “I had a trip but I don't have pics to post.” While RM cracked up at both their responses, J-Hope joined the chat by sharing, “I went on a trip... I posted all pics..”

Soon, BTS singer V diverted from the topic of vacation and informed his fellow BTS members, and the fans reading their public comments, that he has grown a beard now. “I grew my beard a lot, if I show it, (you guys) would get surprised, right?” he commented. J-Hope replied to him, “One must control themselves.”

BTS members have been on a vacation since last week. Big Hit Music, BTS' agency, announced that they were going on an extended break, helping the members to take a break from their busy schedule, rejuvenating and even spending the holidays with their families.

Following the announcement, the members made their solo accounts on Instagram and have been engaging with fans. Although they've been getting a hang of the platform, they've been busy on Weverse and Twitter as well.