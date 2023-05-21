BTS' V seen in Paris days after he was spotted with Jennie in city; fans make 'we love you Taehyung' trend on Twitter

BTS member V, aka Kim Taehyung, was seen in Paris on Sunday, days after he was reportedly spotted with BLACKPINK singer Jennie in the city. Taking to Twitter, fans started trending 'We love you Taehyung'. In the pictures, V wore a black T-shirt under a bejewelled leather jacket, matching pants and shoes. (Also Read | BTS' V, Blackpink's Jennie break the internet as they are spotted holding hands. Watch)

BTS singer V in Paris on Sunday.

In several pictures, V was seen looking ahead of him as he emerged from between cars in the evening. The BTS singer was earlier also seen wearing a beige trench coat and dark sunglasses as he stood in front of a car with his back to the camera.

The pictures were shared by a fan account on Instagram. A part of the caption read, "Taehyung spotted in Paris....now this is the quality of picture of my man I believe...144p quality but his face is so defined! The Kim Taehyung is back, no one can ever give justice to the king! Look at the swag and the walk! This man owns everything! Taehyung in tight jeans and heels we used to pray for times like this...Beyond everything, I am just so happy he is healthy and fine!!"

Reacting to several posts on social media platforms, a person commented, "No matter what happens, you're still Army's Taehyung no matter what .. we always love you." Another fan said, "That’s the real Taehyung! Not blurred, not far. I hope all malicious rumours will stop about him and toxic people will leave him alone." A comment read, "Looking so handsome as always!" An Instagram user wrote, "Finally Kim Taehyung in Paris. By the way, this is real." Several fans also claimed that V arrived in Paris on Sunday.

Recently, several videos and pictures emerged on social media platforms claiming that rumoured couple V and Jennie were seen walking on the streets of Paris in the evening. Reacting to the reports, V's agency HYBE and Jennie's agency YG Entertainment told Soompi, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].” Jennie is slated to attend the Cannes Film Festival for her acting debut show The Idol.

The French photographer who recorded the video shared a long post on Instagram Stories. It read, "In a post, the photographer also clarified, “Since I get a lot of messages here are the facts about the video. I simply filmed well-known personalities in the usual context of my work as a journalist. I speficy that this video dates from before yesterday (Monday night May 15) and I posted it today so that they are not bothered. The quality if bad because I didn't plan to see them in front of me and I didn't have my camera I was walking around in Paris and so I filmed on the iPhone. And yes I saw them well Jennie and V I confirm. Now we waiting if there will be a confirmation from Idols if they together or not!"

