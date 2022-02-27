BTS' V shares pics as he browses 1970s music albums and poses with saxophones, fans say: 'Boyfriend vibes are so high'

BTS member V on Saturday shared pictures giving a glimpse of his day out with his friend as he browsed music records from the 1970s and 1960s, and posed for pictures. Taking to Instagram, V shared his first post on the platform after his recovery from Covid-19. In the first picture, a neon light sign read 'listen'. It was followed by a photo of V posing with his friend as they sat smiling on a stage with several instruments, including a drum. (Also Read | BTS announces four April concerts in Las Vegas, to take place right after Grammys: Check dates, venue and other details)

In the next few photos, BTS' V is seen browsing through records, stacked from floor to ceiling. In one of the pictures, V is seen looking at his phone while sipping a beverage, next to a bike. V also posed in front of an art piece on a wall and shared a mirror selfie as he sat on the floor surrounded by trumpets and saxophones.

In the last slide, V shared the picture of his drink and wrote, "Eat deliciously :) but cutely", as translated by @BTStranslation_. Sharing the pictures, V added a face showing spiral eyes and dizzy emoji. For his day out, V opted for a white T-shirt, grey pants, a black coat and a scarf. He also wore a face mask.

ARMY, BTS fandom, shared his pictures on Twitter. A person tweeted, "He's so boyfriend material." A fan wrote, "And this man claimed that his photos don't have boyfriend vibes? Taehyung, you are literally the embodiment of this, seriously looking at these photos I feel comfortable."

"I don't have words to say because it looks so handsome. I really love this man. Looks absolutely perfect," said another person. A fan also tweeted, "POV:- your boyfriend Tae went to a jazz store to buy some albums ..you both were enjoying the quality time ..while you bought a drink of him, you couldn't help but click a picture of him (candid) ....and damn you just thought how hard you fell for this man."

A fan said, "Taehyung, your hands look heavy. Let me hold them for you." Another fan tweeted, "Boyfriend vibes are so high from these pics." "I have no other words to say other than he looks like a dream, so perfect so cuddly so wlwkowwb," said another person.

Earlier this week, BTS was named the 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, making them the first act to win the award two years running. Their Japanese album BTS, THE BEST topped Japan's Oricon Year-End Album Chart at the close of 2021, the first for a non-domestic act in 37 years, Reuters reported citing IFPI.

BTS will hold their Permission to Dance on Stage concerts in Las Vegas and Seoul. While they will perform in the US in April, fans in South Korea will enjoy their show in Seoul in March. BTS has also been nominated for best pop duo/group performance at this year's Grammy Awards for their song Butter.

