BTS: V grooves with Jungkook, Jimin in new video; ARMY suspects its rehearsal for Busan concert. Watch

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung left his fans happy and excited as he shared new pictures and videos on his Instagram account. The musician also grooved with Jimin and Jungkook in one clip. ARMY speculated that the group might be rehearsing for their upcoming free concert in Busan. Also Read| BTS’ V breaks gender stereotypes as he wears bold red lipstick in new pics

V took to his Instagram Stories on Friday to share a few mirror selfies that showed him in a tank top and cap, sitting in a large well-lit room featuring a basketball hoop in one corner. He also shared a video in which he was also joined by Jimin and Jungkook. All three of them were dressed in black and grooved together as they looked in the mirror for the selfie video.

BTS ARMY soon circulated the video on social media platforms, and discussed what the trio might be doing together. Many suspected that they were practicing for their upcoming concert. BTS is all set to hold its free concert in Busan at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on October 15 as a part of World Expo 2030.

One wrote, "When I saw this clip, Oh, I screamed out, rehearsing for the Busan concert. ARMY prepare to faint. This is the practice day." Another commented, "Why is vminkook the hottest trio ever? Maknae line in all black, my babies!! kim taehyung is so buff omg."

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are official ambassadors for South Korea's bid for the World Expo 2030. Besides South Korea, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, and Saudi Arabia have also submitted bids to hold the event. BTS has been constantly engaging in promotional activities for their country's bid for the expo.

Meanwhile, V had recently made headlines due to the rumours about him dating BLACKPINK’s Jennie. The K-pop group's agency BigHit Music filed criminal complaints over the reports that they dubbed false. Group’s eldest member Jin too shared a strong message on Weverse in V's defence. According to Twitter user @Jiniya 1204, Jin said, "What did haters do to get themselves handed over to prosecutor's office? They asked for it themselves.”

