BTS' V joins Suga on Suchwita, reveals plans of Bon Voyage 5 in Northern Europe after group reunion in 2025

BTS members Kim Taehyung and Suga will be reuniting in the upcoming episode of the latter's drinking show, Suchwita. On Monday, the new promo had V talking about a lot of things, starting from his upcoming album Layover to the BTS reunion in 2025. He was also seen having a blast with Suga as he carried him on his back while spinning him around. Also read: BTS V reveals he shot Layover at Jungkook's house

Kim Taeyhung and Suga

Kim Taehyung, aka V, is the last BTS member to join Suga on Suchwita.

The teaser did not reveal the full face of Kim Taehyung. Suga, the host, says, “Today's conversation is going to be very comfortable.” He continues to introduce V in the show as the ‘most handsome face in the world.’ He also mentioned V's Guinness World Record for the fastest social media following in the world after he had joined Instagram. V says, “Hello. We're BTS.”

The two talk about the vibe of Layover while V opens up about something that he has not yet talked about. He also talked about discovering his own self as he is about to mark his solo debut. The two also talked about their time in Paris. V mentions, “We've never seen an aurora.” “When all seven of us gather together…” adds Suga while V is seen saying, “We'll get dragged into Bon Voyage.”

BTS Bon Voyage season 5

Suga points at crew members and reveals, “Our Bon Voyage staff are all here.” V shares that it will be taking place somewhere in Northern Europe. Reacting to the teaser, a user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “The episode looks so much fun!” “I missed them so much and them reminiscing their Bon Voyage memories?? I am watching BV right now,” added another. Someone also tweeted, “The teaser is soooo goooooddd. Thank you BTS.”

Kim Taehyung's Layover

Kim Taehyung is busy with the back-to-back promotions of his upcoming album Layover. He will be marking his solo debut with the mini album, which consists of six songs. Recently, he revealed that he shot for the album at Jungkook's house. In fact, Jungkook was the first one to hear his songs.

Later, Jungkook shared his impromptu review of Layover with fans during a live session. He had said, "I've listened to a few of his (Taehyung's) songs, they’re good he’s good. I’ve heard it beforehand.” The album will be released on September 8. Days after its release, the new episode of Suchwita, will be out on September 11 at 10 pm KST.

