BTS V reveals he shot Layover at Jungkook's house, remembers his grandmother on her death anniversary

BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung is the next guest on tvN's popular show, You Quiz On The Block. The new promo from the upcoming episode featured V talking about several things in his life, starting from his solo debut album Layover to his past. He revealed that he shot Layover at Jungkook's house. Also read: BTS' V reveals his pet dog Yeontan got heart problems, underwent unsuccessful surgeries twice BTS: Jungkook and V share a close bond.

Kim Taehyung features in You Quiz On The Block

In the clip, Kim Taehyung made a stunning entry in an all-white ensemble, exuding royal vibes. As he enters the scene, host Yoo Jae Suk, as per translation by @ryuminating on X, says, “It feels a bit like you're a prince.” “You're so cool,” added host Jo Se Ho. Jae Suk says, “I thought it's been 2 years since we talked with BTS, but I heard you wanted to come on the show again?”

The Love Me Again singer tells them, “Yes, I thought ARMYs response would be good. And my father really loved it.” He went on to impersonate his father and said in a deep voice ‘wow, you did a good job’ which left the hosts in splits. They continued and talked about 10 years of BTS and hosts said that the K-pop now is divided into before and after BTS.

Kim Taehyung shot Layover at Jungkook's house

V also revealed that he recorded Layover at fellow member, Jungkook's house. Previously, Jungkook had revealed to fans during a live session that he was the first one to listen to his tracks and praised him. Golden Maknae has said, "I've listened to a few of his songs, they’re good he’s good. I’ve heard it beforehand.”

Kim Taehyung on BTS audition

Meanwhile, Taehyung also shares how he ended up getting selected after following a friend to audition. Yoo Jae Suk says, “I heard that you followed your friend to the audition to watch and got accepted.” “I tried harder than I thought I would. Can you dance? Yes, I can dance. Can you sing too? Yes, I can sing. By chance, can you do anything else? Oh I can play the saxophone,” the singer revealed the conversation and said he has a saxophone at home.

V recalls his grandmother

In the show, V also opened up about his grandmother when asked about his past. His grandmother who passed away years ago while BTS was in Philippines. The singer said, “I grew up being raised by my grandmother. I wanted to show my grandmother the image of me performing among ARMYs. I wanted to show her that I've grown up this much. But I wasn't able to.” Reportedly, his grandmother passed away on September 3.

Reacting to V's words, fans extended condolences and support to the singer online. One of them pointed out, “It's the day sept 3 his grandmother passed away.” “She is proud of you Taehyung,” added another. Meanwhile, Layover will release on September 8.

